4 3-story buildings under construction catch fire

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at just before 3:45 Monday afternoon. Two people suffered possible burn injuries.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Four buildings that were under construction were destroyed after catching fire Monday afternoon. Another building was damaged, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 3:45 p.m. Monday at the construction site off of Channel Drive and Riverscape Court in northern Douglas County. That's just north of C-470 and just south of County Line Road near McLellen Reservoir.

Fire officials said two people at the construction site suffered possible burn injuries. The severity of the burns and the peoples' conditions are not yet known.

The fire spread south to some brush areas near the Highline Canal, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.