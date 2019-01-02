DENVER — The Denver Police Department on Friday unveiled a commemorative badge to celebrate the founding of the department 160 years ago.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen presented the badge to the family of fallen officer Celena Hollis at DPD headquarters at 1331 Cherokee St. in downtown Denver.

Hollis was wearing her uniform while working off duty at the City Park Jazz Festival on June 24, 2012 when she was shot while responding to a gang fight by the pavilion next to the lake.

She was 32 at the time and a seven-year DPD veteran.

Hollis is survived by her daughter, Amyre, who was 12 years old at the time of her mother's death.

Rollin Oliver, who was 21 at the time of the incident and his arrest, in April 2013 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Hollis served as president of the Black Police Officers organization and regularly mentored high school girls for Especially Me. Especially Me's mission is to "promote and facilitate ideas, attitudes, goals and lifestyles that will encourage school age youth to adopt and sustain concepts of positive self-value and dignity in defining and pursuing success and excellence," according to its website.

Hollis, who had been assigned to District Two, is buried at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver.

Denver Police Sgt. Christopher Hoag designed the commemorative badge.

