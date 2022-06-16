DPD officer, two others hurt in crash

Denver police said a person who had been arrested and another driver were also hurt.

DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department (DPD) and two other people were hurt in a crash Thursday night.

DPD said they were investigating a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries at West Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street in southwest Denver.

An officer, an arrestee in the back of the officer's car and another driver were taken to a hospital, police said. It's not clear how seriously each of them was hurt.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

