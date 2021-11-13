Crash leaves DPD officer injured Saturday morning

Denver Police Department said the officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

DENVER — A person was taken into police custody after hitting an officer on I-25 and West Colfax Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

According to a tweet from DPD, an officer was in a crash with another vehicle while on the northbound lanes of I-25 and West Colfax Avenue. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene of the crash, DPD said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver who left the scene was later taken into police custody. Police have not released the name of the suspect or said if that person would face any charges.

It is unclear what led up to the event. 9NEWS has reached out to DPD to get more information on the incident.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating an officer involved traffic crash at NB I-25 and W Colfax Ave. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The other involved motorist left the scene but has been taken into police custody. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/yjOD41jeaF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2021

