DPD officer involved in early morning crash

The crash happened at Northfield Boulevard and Quebec Street on Tuesday morning.

DENVER — Early Tuesday morning, Denver Police (DPD) responded to a crash at Northfield Boulevard and Quebec Street involving a DPD officer.

Police tweeted about the two-vehicle crash at about 4:16 a.m., saying there were reports of serious injury from the crash.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, police said in an updated tweet. There was no information released on the condition of the officer involved.

Southbound Quebec Street was shut down from 53rd Avenue while crews were on the scene. Northbound Quebec was also closed at 51st Avenue, police said in a tweet.

At about 5:41 a.m., northbound lanes of Quebec Street were reopened, police said.

