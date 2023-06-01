Denver officer rescues baby at Stock Show parade

Officer Brad Dore was called to action while working the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday.

DENVER — A Denver Police officer's quick actions saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing during the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday.

DPD said in an Instagram post that Officer Brad Dore, who is assigned to the department's traffic operations unit, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when a man ran up to him and his partner and told them of a baby who was not breathing two blocks away.

Dore immediately called for emergency medical services and ran to 17th and Stout where a crowd was gathering near a woman holding a baby. According to to the post, the child's mother was nearby, visibly concerned for the well-being of her child.

Dore, who saw that the child was not moving but was conscious, took the baby from the woman and immediately began administering first aid. He turned the child over and patted them on the back, then cleared their airway and patted their back again until the baby began to cry.

As the mother gathered herself, Dore continued to hold the baby and placed his hat on the baby to help keep them warm. When Denver Fire and EMS arrived minutes later, the baby was calm and breathing. Dore then handed the baby over to EMS and returned to his post.

All in a day's work for Officer Dore.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.