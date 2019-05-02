DENVER — Two Denver police officers are facing disciplinary action following an internal investigation into an incident where they detained a Colorado Independent journalist who was taking pictures of a nude man that the department said was in crisis.

Officers Adam Paulsen and James Brooks will both be penalized two days' pay for violating department rules, according to their orders of discipline.

Susan Greene, an editor for the Colorado Independent who resigned from the Denver Post in 2010, detailed her account of the encounter in a column that was published in July. She claimed she was in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Grant Street when she saw police handcuff a naked man across the street from the Colorado State Capitol.

The order of discipline says Paulsen, Brooks and other officers were called to 14th Avenue and Grant Street on July 5, 2018, on a report of indecent exposure. Witnesses had also said the man was clapping his hands and yelling.

When they arrived, the officers found the man, who was nude, walking west on Colfax Avenue, the order says. They asked him to lie on the street and handcuffed him. The report says the man complied with the officers' orders and admitted to having used drugs.

Officers called an ambulance for the man.

When the ambulance arrived, the order of discipline says a woman approached the scene and began either taking pictures or recording video on her phone while officers continued to care for the man.

The order says Brooks and one of the other officers approached the woman and told her to stop taking pictures. The other officer then returned to care for the man, the order says.

Officer Brooks continued speaking with the woman while moving away from the ambulance, the order says. Officer Paulsen noticed the interaction and came over.

The order says body camera footage from Paulsen shows Brooks attempting to block the woman's camera with his body throughout the exchange. Paulsen also told the woman she could not record because of HIPAA, which is not correct, the order says.

The officers told the woman to stop taking pictures or she would be arrested, according to the order, but she continued using the cell phone camera.

Eventually, Brooks took the woman's cell phone and the officers handcuffed her, told her she was being arrested and placed her in the back of a police car, according to the order.

After the incident was over, Paulsen contacted a supervisor to get permission to arrest the woman for interference. The order says the supervisor told the officers they should not have arrested her and told them to let her go.

According to the order, the officers released the woman and gave her back her phone.

In Greene's column, she said when she took out her phone to shoot pictures of the scene from the sidewalk, Denver Police Officer James Brooks blocked her and told her to stop.

According to Greene’s column, she proceeded to take photos of the officer, who later “grabbed me and twisted my arm in ways that arms aren’t supposed to move.”

She went on to write that another officer – identified as Adam Paulsen – handcuffed her and pushed her toward a nearby police car. She said she has asked for documents and recordings about the arrest of the man she spotted on the street, as well as her ensuing treatment.

The order says Officer Paulsen said was trying to protect the man's privacy. Officer Brooks also said in the order that he knew the man and was trying to "protect the integrity of the patient."

According to a release from Denver police, the man was transported to the hospital for evaluation and was not arrested.

Greene told 9NEWS in July she had not filed a complaint or report with the Denver Police Department and she said she was not sure if she planned to.

