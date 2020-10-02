DENVER — A woman has two officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) to thank for helping her give birth.

According to a post on DPD's Facebook page, officers Jessica Thomas and Haley Peyton responded to the 6200 block of East Smith Road early in the morning of Jan. 3 on a report of a woman who had walked away from the women's shelter and may need medical attention.

The post said when the officers found the woman, they realized she was in labor. They learned paramedics were being held up by a train and couldn't respond right away, so they took matters into their own hands.

Thomas, a former Denver paramedic, saw that the baby was crowning and knew she and Peyton would be delivering the baby immediately, according to the post.

RELATED: 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby at Chipotle from 16 miles away

RELATED: Garfield County dispatcher helps deliver baby

While Thomas gloved up in preparation for the birth, the post said, Peyton served as the woman's birth coach. They managed to safely deliver a healthy baby boy before paramedics arrived.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS