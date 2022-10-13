Denver police chief reflects on best and worst days ahead of his retirement

Chief Paul Pazen will officially step down on Saturday after four years in the job

DENVER — After 28 years with the Denver Police Department, Chief Paul Pazen will formally retire on Saturday.

Speaking publicly for the first time since abruptly announcing his plans six weeks ago, Pazen said the decision to leave was entirely his, dismissing speculation that he may have been forced out.

"Absolutely not, it was my decision, this is my timeline, this is my decision," Pazen said. "This is the date my family and I have circled on the calendar for a while, this is my regular retirement and really something that I’ve been looking forward to a year, two years, for quite a while."

During a wide-ranging 40-minute interview, Pazen reflected on his four years leading the department. He said he hopes to be remembered, among other things, as a reform-minded, innovative chief who championed non-traditional police responses to people in need of help.

"Things like our continuum of care to include the STAR program, the outreach case coordinators and the expanded co-responders," Pazen said. "Very proud of many of the things that we have implemented that have moved the needle in many ways."

But Pazen's time as chief was clearly not without problems. He had to navigate the department through the pandemic, face a severe officer shortage amid an increase in crime, and manage the police response to protests over George Floyd's death in 2020. He called the first day of the protests his worst day as chief.

"Seeing the damage, the destruction, the injuries to the people of Denver, to our city, it just hurt," Pazen said.

Following the protests, the department faced several lawsuits over the police response. Protesters accused officers of using excessive force, shooting pepper balls and tear gas, and throwing flashbangs. A jury later awarded 14-million dollars to a dozen people who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Despite all that, Pazen said the day he marched with protesters was his best day as chief.

"Marching with young people, hearing their stories, hearing their experiences first-hand, it was pretty impactful, it will continue to be impactful," Pazen said.

As for what's next, the 52-year-old Pazen deflected questions about a possible run for Denver mayor, saying he's still weighing all his options.

"I am truly focused on how I can have a positive impact, whether that's in a visible way or if I can make a greater impact behind the scenes, I will want to do that," Pazen said.

Mayor Michael Hancock has nominated Chief Ron Thomas to replace Pazen. Thomas is a 33-year veteran of Denver Police. Most recently, he ran the department's patrol division. The Denver City Council could vote on Thomas' nomination as early as next week.