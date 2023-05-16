DPD launches program to teach recruits about Denver's diverse population

"Before the Blue and Beyond the Badge" calls for trips to various Denver neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Tuesday was only the second day of training for the Denver Police Department's newest academy class, but already the 57 recruits are hitting the streets.

It's part of a new program called Before the Blue and Beyond the Badge. The goal is to expose recruits to the wide range of experiences and concerns of the people they'll eventually serve.

Over the next week, the recruits will be in three of Denver's six police districts, meeting with residents and business owners.

Chief Ron Thomas said the experience is a vital part of the recruits' training.

"They'll already have this level of understanding of cultures and communities before they even start to police in the community," Thomas said. "Even more important than it is to learn how to be a police officer, they need to learn how to be a community member first."

The Far East Center, a shopping plaza in southwest Denver, was one of the recruits' stops on Tuesday's tour.

Mimi Loung's family owns the Far East Center. She said she believes the program is a great way for Denver's soon-to-be newest officers to learn about Denver's diverse population.

"I think this program helps show them a way to connect," Loung said. "If they know the area better, I think it would be a great way for them to connect with this area."

Rodrigo Basurto, one of the recruits, agreed. A longtime Denver resident who grew up in the Montbello area, Basurto said he believes the program will make him a better police officer.

"Not only make me a better cop but make me a better resident for Denver," Basurto said. "The history of Denver, it's amazing, I learned a lot the past couple of days that I had no idea and I've been here pretty much my whole life."

Later this week, the recruits will meet with residents and business owners in the downtown area and in northeast Denver.

The 57 recruits make up the largest Denver Police academy class since at least 1986.

More stories by Matt Jablow:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS