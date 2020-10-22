Negotiations between city, Denver Police union at an impasse

The two sides are required to keep negotiating. Unlike the private sector, DPD officers aren't allowed to strike.

DENVER — The negotiations between the union representing members of the Denver Police Department (DPD) and city of Denver have reached an impasse.

That’s according to a joint news release distributed by the City and County of Denver and the Denver Police Protective Association. The two entities began contract negotiations on June 30 with goal of finishing a collective bargaining agreement for DPD officers to begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

The impasse in negotiations was declared on Oct. 16, according to the release. According to city charter, all unresolved issues regarding the mandatory subjects of bargaining should be submitted to a binding arbitration.

“During these impasse proceedings, the parties are required to continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to resolve their differences,” the release says.

Unlike the private sector, DPD officers can’t strike or interfere with their duties.

This comes during a year where police funding has been at the forefront of national discussion following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Earlier this year, Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca proposed replacing DPD with a largely unarmed “peace force.” This proposal did not pass.