Lawsuit: Officer drew weapon at 3 children after caller claimed there was a black man with a gun

The incident happened on May 7 in a Safeway parking lot near 14th and Krameria streets.

DENVER — A man is suing the city of Denver after he says an officer drew his weapon on his three stepdaughters after a woman told 911 there was a "young black male in a hoodie" sitting in a car with a gun.

Video showing the May 7 incident was distributed to the media on Wednesday by Naphtali Israel’s attorney, David Lane of Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP. As of this writing, the Denver Police Department (DPD) has not responded to a request for comment from 9NEWS.

According to a news release from Israel’s attorney, the incident began with a call to 911 from a manager at the Safeway near 14th and Krameria streets. The caller said a customer told her there was a “young black male in a hoodie” sitting in a grey Cadillac with a gun.

In a snippet of the 911 call distributed by Israel’s attorney, the manager asked for an officer to do a “drive-by” of the parking lot.

Having a firearm in a vehicle is not illegal in Colorado, according to Lane.

Israel, who is black, said he had been shopping at the Safeway with his three African-American stepdaughters, ages 14, 7 and 2. The girls picked up some treats and returned to the car while their stepfather continued picking up groceries, according to the news release.

Later, the release says a DPD sergeant arrived in the parking lot. In video provided by Lane’s attorney, that officer is seen apparently drawing a gun at the car. The doors were open at the time.

“The video shows he had [the children] at gunpoint for around 15 seconds,” Israel’s attorney wrote in the release. “The halo cam video has no audio, but the 14-year-old says that she was ordered to ‘take her [expletive] hands off the steering wheel!’”

“She had her hands on her 2-year-old sister, not the wheel,” the release goes on to say. “When she released her, the 2-year-old crawled out of the car and the sergeant then yelled ‘get that [expletive] kid back into the car!’ She pulled her sister back into the car. The sergeant had his gun pointed directly at the kids for about 15 seconds and did not reholster it for around 2 minutes.”

In a video, Israel's attorneys demonstrated that the Cadillac did not have tinted windows and it was possible to see inside.

The release says a woman inside the Safeway told Israel what was happening, and he went outside, where he was confronted by officers. Body camera video distributed by Israel’s attorney shows one of them put him in handcuffs, and someone is heard telling him that officers had been told he had a gun.

“What are you even talking about?” Israel is heard saying.

Officers are seen on the video patting Israel down, while he continues to express confusion about the incident.

“I don’t know what the hell’s going on, I was in there shopping,” he’s heard saying.

Officers are later seen releasing Israel, and the release says “police and Safeway spent significant time apologizing.”

“In fact, the chief of the Denver Police Department has reached out to us to have a meeting about this incident,” the release says. “We appreciate that, however Mr. Israel’s concerns right now are with his older children, who are both receiving therapy for their trauma, but a meeting will ultimately occur.”

This video was released a little more than a week after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd sparked protests against police brutality across the country, including in Denver, which has seen multiple consecutive nights of demonstrations.

Safeway released the following statement about the video and allegations made by Israel's attorneys:

“Safeway always has and always will act to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and associates. In this case, we believe our associate acted responsibly by passing along the information that was reported to them by a concerned customer via the non-emergency 911 call number.

The concerned customer, who was African-American, reported that they saw someone, also African-American, in a car in the store parking lot with a gun. The reporting customer was afraid for his safety and the safety of others. The call speaks for itself and this matter was placed in the hands of Denver Police Department.”