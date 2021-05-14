DPS school ordered to remove fundraising banners

The city cited a zoning ordinance violation that could impact other schools around the city. The Dora Moore school could lose $10,000.

DENVER — Every single day hundreds of cars drive through the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Downing Street in Denver. Every day, drivers see banners put up by parents to raise money for the Dora Moore ECE-8 school.

"We can't really go to our parents and ask for a lot of donations, so this is our primary donation," parent Trisha Ntalianis said.

Ntalianis is a member of the Dora Moore Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and runs the Banner Program for the school. She sells prime advertising space to local businesses to raise money for classroom expenses. The busy intersection of Eighth and Downing is at the southeast corner of the school property.

"So, there is a considerable amount of traffic on this corner in particular," Ntalianis said.

She said the banners have been up for years with no issues, until now.

"It's very common to see banners on school fences around the city," Ntalianis said.

The City of Denver issued a Zoning Violation Order to the Dora Moore school. The order calls for the removal of the banners because they don't have a permit.

"It's possible that we're going to have to take these down. We have less than 45 days at this point," Ntalianis said.

Ntalianis said the PTSA might have to refund around $10,000 to the businesses if the banners are taken down. She said that takes money directly out of the classrooms.

"Not just refund the money, but then years going forward we're not going to be able to have our main fundraising source for the school," Ntalianis said.

She said getting a permit is not that simple.

"DPS owns this building," Ntalianis said. "How do we as a PTA actually request a permit for a government building?"

Denver Public Schools issued a statement:

“We regret that the removal of banners will impact the fundraising efforts at Dora Moore, which received a complaint from a community member. However, DPS will comply with city regulations.”

The order requires all school banners to be removed, too, not just the ones for advertising. Ntalianis wonders if other schools will be impacted.

"Theoretically, if you're going to have banners up, you're supposed to have a permit," Ntalianis said. "It is something that schools have done for a long time and evidently trying to fly under the radar."

She promises to fight through appeal. Ntalianis will even take the issue before the Denver City Council to keep from removing the banners from Dora Moore and potentially other schools around Denver.

"Let's find a way," Ntalianis said. "I'm sure there's a way we can figure this out."