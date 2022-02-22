Longtime DPS educator Dr. Bernadette Seick dies at 77

Seick worked in the district for 35 years as a teacher, principal, administrator and interim superintendent.

DENVER — Longtime Denver Public Schools educator Dr. Bernadette Seick has died at age 77, the district said.

Seick died Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to an obituary.

Seick began her career at DPS in 1966 as a teacher at Manual High School, according to the district. From 1970 until 1985, she served as a teacher and student advisor at Place Middle School.

In 1985, Seick became the assistant principal and athletic director at John F. Kennedy High School. She went on to become principal at JFK, and served in that capacity from 1989 through 1994, according to the district.

In 1994, Seick became the assistant superintendent of secondary education. She was named interim superintendent in May 2000 and served in that role until her retirement in June 2001.

Seick remained active with several community organizations impacting Denver families and youth, as well as several DPS foundations.

“Dr. Seick was one of Colorado’s most well-respected educators,” DPS educator John Andrew said. “Bernadette’s work with children, families and educators in Denver has impacted several generations. Many of us are grateful to have been in the presence, professionally and personally, of this outstanding educator.”

“Bernadette’s was beloved by all of the coaches in DPS,” former District Athletic Director Leslie Moore said. “Her understanding of the power of educationally-based, after-school activities was the cornerstone of her success as a school administrator and a district administrator.”

A funeral Mass will be held Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Golden.

