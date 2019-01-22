MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested and is facing charges that include vehicular assault after Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies said he hit two patrol cars during a slow speed pursuit.

Victor Reyes-Lomeli, 43, was arrested Monday night.

According to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s office, deputies received several reports of a car that was swerving while driving east on River Road near Railroad Boulevard, just northwest of Grand Junction, around 6:30 p.m.

Around the same time, the Sheriff's Office said a deputy was driving west on River Road and was almost hit by a car that matched the description of the one reported to be swerving.

The deputy that had almost been hit turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, described by the Sheriff's Office as a "Volkswagen bug," a common reference to Volkswagen's Beetle model vehicle.

Instead of stopping, the Volkswagen turned onto a private road and began ramming a locked gate, and causing about $200 worth of damage, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

The car eventually turned around, hit the patrol car that had been following it and slowly drove off on River Road, continuing to swerve into the lanes of oncoming traffic, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy continued to pursue the suspect.

When another patrol vehicle eventually came to help, the Sheriff's Office said the suspect hit that deputy as well.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop about 50 yards later, near Riverside Parkway and 24 Road.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to pin the vehicle and arrest Reyes-Lomeli.

Reyes-Lomeli is being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility and is facing charges including criminal attempt of vehicular assault while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment and DUI.

No one was injured in the incident.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS