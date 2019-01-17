GREELEY, Colo. — A driver was clocked by Greeley police driving 131 mph during a street race Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The post says that an officer saw two vehicles racing eastbound in the 5600 block of the Highway 34 bypass around 2:15 p.m.

That officer measured one the cars, a white Subaru WRX, driving at 131 mph.

The Subaru was racing an older model, white 2-door import, the post says.

After passing the officer, the cars turned south onto 47th Avenue and then east onto 31st Street.

Greeley police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who has any information about the driver to contact Officer Greg Tharp at Greg.Tharp@Greeleypd.com.

