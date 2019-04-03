SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation will be out Monday morning to survey the areas along Interstate 70 where two different avalanches were reported on Sunday.

The two avalanches happened between Copper Mountain and Frisco. Interstate 70 was closed down for several hours near Officer's Gulch Sunday afternoon after one of those slides covered the highway in snow.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Schaefer said no vehicles were buried in the slide and no one was injured. However, one driver shared video from their dash camera and said they were pushed off the roadway and into the median by the wall of the snow.

Brian Coffin was headed west on the highway when the second slide came down and covered the eastbound lanes.

"Came down around the bend talking to my fiancee over Bluetooth and just start screaming at the top of my lungs, I got an avalanche coming right at me," he said.

He had to stop because of the giant snow cloud that engulfed his vehicle.

"Felt the air move, I was expecting it, but it never shoved me just the cloud engulfed me," he said.

He called 911 for the drivers on the other side of the highway that weren't so lucky.

"I could see that they were buried up to their doors," he said. "I didn't want to be one of them, my inner voice was, 'Get out of ground zero!'"

The highway was closed between Edwards and Frisco but reopened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. That was the second avalanche in the Officer's Gulch area Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, a slide was caught on camera barreling toward cars caught in I-70 traffic in Officer's Gulch between Silverthorne and Copper Mountain.

According to the person who took the video, most of the snow in that avalanche did not make it to the road and no one was injured. The avalanche was natural.

Avalanche danger on Sunday was extremely high, with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issuing an Avalanche Warning through Monday morning.

On Monday morning, CDOT reported that several mountain passes were closed in southwest Colorado due to snow slides. They initially included Wolf Creek Pass, Red Mountain Pass, and Lizard Head Pass. Around 10:30 a.m. CDOT said Wold Creek Pass had reopened. The agency said that no vehicles were caught in the slides.

