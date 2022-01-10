Driver identified in fatal Wheat Ridge hit-and-run crash

Police said the victim, Carmen Cennamo, fell off the sidewalk and into the street, where he was hit by a passing car.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are not recommending charges against the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Wheat Ridge last month.

The crash happened Sept. 29 in the area of Kipling Street and 41st Avenue. Police said the victim, 56-year-old Carmen Cennamo, tripped and fell off the sidewalk and onto Kipling Street, where he was hit by a passing car. The driver then left the scene.

Police said video evidence helped them identify the car, and eventually the driver. They talked to the driver and passenger, who both indicated they were not aware someone had been hit.

The district attorney's office will determine whether any charges will be filed, but police said they are not recommending charges in the case.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Mr. Cennamo’s family," the police department said on Facebook. "We know many of you in the Wheat Ridge community knew him and have been impacted by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with you too."

