LITTLETON, Colo. — One person was seriously injured after a collision involving a South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) firetruck late Saturday night.

At 11:44 p.m., SMFR Engine 13 was turning left out of the fire station at 6290 West Coal Mine Road in response to a fire alarm call when the firetruck was struck by a sedan traveling eastbound in the area, SMFR said.

SMFR

The driver of the sedan was immediately treated by firefighters and paramedics at the scene. After a brief extrication, SMFR said the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No firefighters were injured in the wreck. Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation. Coal Mine Road was closed for a time between Depew and Lamar streets but has since reopened.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS