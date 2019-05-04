GOLDEN, Colo. — She was begging him to slow down, but he wouldn’t, a witness told the court.

For that, Daltyn Hollon, 21, will spend the next four years in prison.

A judge imposed that sentence Thursday, after Hollon pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for the January 2018 crash that killed Rachel Hern, 16.

Hollon was driving a group of friends on Highway 74 in Evergreen near Divide View Road. Another passenger in the car told police Hollon was speeding.

“The defendant’s driving behavior was atrocious before this accident,” Jordan LaBonde, assistant district attorney,” said. “He was weaving in and out of cars based on bystanders who came forward and have spoken to police.”

LaBonde detailed an account from the passenger sitting next to Rachel Hern, Thiler Valet.

“He states that him and Rachel were begging for him to slow down – begging and pleading for him to not go that fast around the curve,” she said.

“Instead of listening to those pleas…he continued to accelerate. Accelerating to the speed where he lost control of that vehicle, crashed into a median flipped the car over and ejected the backseat passengers.”

Rachel Hern was rushed to the hospital, but was later declared braindead. Her parents chose to take her off life support three days after the crash.

“She will not share life as we all dream about,” Donald Hern, Rachel’s father, told the court. “No children of her own. No grandchildren.”

“We’ve been handed, without any choice and not before any judge or jury, but forced upon us a life sentence, given to us by a deliberate and reckless act by Daltyn Hollon,” Hern said.

“I’ve served 439 days of that sentence as of today.”

Hern’s family and friends advocated for the judge to impose the maximum sentence, six years in state prison.

“He needs time to think about life,” Donald Hern testified. “This will be short lived for the crime of taking someone’s life.”

Hern’s mother, who spoke to 9News earlier this year to share her daughter’s story and advocate for seatbelt use, told the court the last year has been emotionally trying.

“I felt angry, sick, disgusted that Daltyn was still out on the streets while my daughter was lying in a grave,” Raeann Hearn said.

“Daltyn has destroyed our family financially, emotionally, physically this year,” she said. “This has tore my marriage apart, my kids apart, including extended family and friends.”

Daltyn Hollon, 21

“With his poor driving habits he has put lives in danger and he has taken risks since he began driving,” she said.

Hollon’s attorney asked the judge for leniency, arguing her client had no past criminal history and had pleaded guilty to the main charge in his indictment in an effort to avoid a painful trial.

And Hollon told the court he regretted what he did.

“The world needs more people like Rachel and I’m so sorry,” Hollon said. “I’m so sorry that I ultimately put that light out.”

