Colorado seniors can renew their driver's license online from now on

A new law also adjusts the DMV's eye examination rules.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado seniors now have the permanent ability to renew their driver license or identification card online.

The Driver's License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act (HB21-1139) will now allow Coloradans ages 66 and older to renew their driver license or ID online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or via the myColorado app.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) opened up online renewals to Coloradans 65 and older on March 10, 2020.

The DMV said about 136,000 Colorado seniors renewed their license or ID online from March 2020 to August 2021.

The new law also changes rules for eye examinations and permit holders' driving logs.

Eye examination

Coloradans who are older than 21, but younger than 80, must now attest that they have had an eye examination within one year before renewing their driver license online.

Previously, Coloradans had to attest to having had an eye examination by an optometrist or ophthalmologist within the last three years.

Additionally, Coloradans who are older than 80 and renewing their driver license electronically will need to obtain a signed statement (DR 2402) from an optometrist or ophthalmologist attesting that the person renewing their license has had an eye examination within six months and the results of the examination. The DMV said this statement will need to be uploaded as part of the online renewal application process.

Permit holders' drive logs

The new law also allows more people to sign a permit holders' drive time logs.

The permit holder’s drive logs can now be signed by a parent or guardian, or by a responsible adult, even if they were not the person who signed the soon-to-be-driver’s affidavit of liability. Requirements for drive time logs vary depending on the age of the permit holder.

The new law eliminates the previous requirement that the person who signed a permit holder’s affidavit of liability must be the person who signs that permit holder’s driving logs.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.