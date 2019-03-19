DENVER — Students applying to attend the University of Denver in fall 2020 and beyond will not be required to submit SAT or ACT test scores, the university announced Tuesday.

DU Chancellor Rebecca Chopp said the test-optional admission process removes barriers for those who may lack standardized test-prep resources.

Students who want to submit test scores along with their application can continue to do so, the university said.

DU says on its website that admissions staff consider grades and test scores as well as extracurricular activities and community service.

"Oftentimes an ACT or SAT score is more reflective of a student’s economic background and the resources of their school, rather than demonstrating the student’s academic abilities and college preparedness,” said Todd Rinehart, vice chancellor for enrollment. “We want to place our focus on curriculum and performance in school, and provide students the choice as to how their academic record is presented."

More than 1,000 colleges and universities across the U.S. are test-optional schools.

Test-optional schools base acceptance decisions on factors that they say are most predictive of first-year success, including grades, trends in grades throughout high school and curriculum rigor.

"We expect that this decision will allow us to be more inclusive of low-income and first-generation students, as well as those with different learning styles and talents," Rinehart said.

DU offers students quarters, rather than semesters. The cost of attendance for a traditional undergraduate student living on or off-campus is about $70,000, according to DU's website.

