Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders dies at 90

DENVER — Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders passed away at 90 years old.

"Some sad news to share. My wonderful father, Dusty Saunders, a giant of Colorado journalism, died today. He was 90," shared his son Patrick Saunders. "What a long, incredible life. We will miss him dearly, even as we celebrate his life."

Dusty Saunders wrote for both "The Denver Post" and "Rocky Mountain News." He began his career as a copyboy for Rocky Mountain News in 1953 before serving as a reporter, editor and columnist.

Dusty Saunders also served as president of the Denver Press Club and was a member of its Press Club Hall of Fame.

So sorry to hear this. My sympathy to you and your family. Your dad leaves a lasting legacy to Colorado journalism — kim christiansen (@Kim9news) May 30, 2022

Thinking of you and your family tonight, Patrick! — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) May 30, 2022

What a giant in the Denver newspaper world. Sometimes we had our differences in his criticism but in the end we always ended up at a bar somewhere toasting whatever😀he will be missed. God hold you in his arms Dusty — Ernie Bjorkman (@erniebjorkmantv) May 30, 2022

So very sorry to hear this news Patrick. Dusty was an absolute giant in Denver journalism. Sending prayers to your family. — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) May 30, 2022

So sorry, Patrick. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 30, 2022

We are sorry for your family's loss.

Dusty was a Denver legend. — Mike Landess (@MikeLandess) May 30, 2022

Sorry to hear this, Patrick. He’s definitely a giant of Colorado journalism. Prayers to you and your family. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) May 30, 2022

So very sorry to hear this news… Our deepest condolences. — Mike Nelson (@MikeNelson247) May 30, 2022

Sorry Patrick for your loss. He was definitely a giant! — Marty Lenz (@MartyLenz_KOA) May 30, 2022

Your dad’s left quite a legacy. May he Rest In Peace. Sending prayers to your family — Jenny Cavnar (@jennycavnar) May 30, 2022

A true legend in Colorado journalism. So sorry to hear this! My heart goes out to you and your family. — Helen H. Richardson (@hrichardson) May 30, 2022

I’m so sorry, Patrick. My condolences to your family — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) May 30, 2022

So sorry to hear. A kind man. Thinking of you guys. — Spencer Soicher KRDO (@spencersoicher) May 30, 2022

