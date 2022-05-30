Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders dies at 90

DENVER — Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders passed away at 90 years old.
"Some sad news to share. My wonderful father, Dusty Saunders, a giant of Colorado journalism, died today. He was 90," shared his son Patrick Saunders. "What a long, incredible life. We will miss him dearly, even as we celebrate his life."
Dusty Saunders wrote for both "The Denver Post" and "Rocky Mountain News." He began his career as a copyboy for Rocky Mountain News in 1953 before serving as a reporter, editor and columnist.
Dusty Saunders also served as president of the Denver Press Club and was a member of its Press Club Hall of Fame.
