Eaglecrest High cancels classes after teacher dies from suspected meningitis infection

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department is currently identifying and contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Eaglecrest High School teacher has died after it's believed she was infected by bacterial meningitis.

The teacher, identified by the school district as Maddie Schmidt, died over the weekend after showing symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.

Because the infection is contagious and may require hospitalization, the Cherry Creek school district chose to cancel athletics and activities on Tuesday evening and canceled school and activities on Wednesday, April 12.

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes (meninges) that protect the spinal cord and brain. If infected, the membranes become infected, swell and press on the spinal cord or brain. This can cause life-threatening problems. Meningitis symptoms strike suddenly and worsen quickly.

According to a district letter sent to the Eaglecrest community, the Arapahoe County Public Health Department will finish contract tracing and determine next steps on Wednesday.

"Right now, we have one confirmed case. We are doing tracking to see if anyone has symptoms from the exposure," said Anders Nelson with the Arapahoe County Health Department. "It takes 1-10 days to see symptoms, but typically they see symptoms within 3-4 days."

Nelson said the department is in the middle of identifying people who were exposed and coordinated with the district to notify students and staff.

Students at Eaglecrest were scheduled to take PSAT and SAT tests on Wednesday, but those tests will be rescheduled by the school.

In the letter, the district says, "We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) to identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person. Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact. Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics."

The high school will have school and district mental health support staff available when teachers and students return on Thursday.

Signs and symptoms of bacterial meningitis:

High fever

Severe headache

Stiff neck

Sleepiness

Nausea/vomiting

Loss of appetite

Being disoriented, irritable, or confused

Eyes sensitive to light

Contagious Period and Spread

Bacteria that cause meningitis can be spread by direct contact with saliva or nose/throat discharges of a person with infection. Infected individuals who do not have symptoms can still pass the bacteria to others. Symptomatic cases can be contagious until completing 24 hours of antibiotic treatment.

Treatment

Suspected cases of meningitis should be referred to a health care provider. State or local public health agencies will notify close contacts if a preventative antibiotic is needed. Cases of bacterial meningitis and bloodstream infections often require hospitalization and treatment with antibiotics.

For questions about bacterial meningitis, reach out to Arapahoe County Public Health at 303-795-HLTH (4584).