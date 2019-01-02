GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A small earthquake struck near Glenwood Springs just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the magnitude 3.1 quake hit an area about 1.8 miles northwest of the city. According to the shake map on the USGS website, the quake was given an intensity of III, that means residents would have felt weak if any shaking. There would also be no damage, according to the site.

In December, two quakes were felt in the same area. They were slightly larger and some residents said they did wake up to the shaking.

At that time, one resident shared video from a security camera at his home that showed some Christmas garland shaking. A low rumbling sound could also be heard in the video.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS