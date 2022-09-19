East HS deemed safe after threat reported

The school was deemed safe and students were dismissed by 3:45 p.m.

DENVER — There was a large police presence at Denver East High School due to a reported threat that turned out to be unfounded Monday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department said around 2 p.m. that the threat is unfounded at this point, and there are no reports of injuries.

Students were evacuated in groups to the football field.

Denver Public Schools said in a tweet around 3:45 p.m. that East High School was deemed safe and school was dismissed. Students that drove or walked to school and were on the football field were released to drive or walk home.

Parents can go to the baseball field, where the school is working on a controlled release of students from the gym.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

