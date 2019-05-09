WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. —

Police are asking drivers to avoid eastbound Interstate 70 near Kipling Street as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) assesses what it will take to repair a hole in the highway.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said multiple lanes will be closed over the course of the afternoon, and that officers are directing traffic.

This hole appeared less than two months after a crack-turned-sinkhole closed a portion of US 36 between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th Avenue/Church Ranch Boulevard.

That emergency fix will cost around $20 million.

RELATED: US 36: Crews install 2,500 blocks of geofoam

RELATED: US 36 collapse: Everything you need to know

RELATED: It will cost $20 million to fix massive hole in US 36

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS