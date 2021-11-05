x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man accused of shooting at Eaton officers arrested on attempted murder charges

Levi Miller was wounded in the September shooting after he fired at officers, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

EATON, Colorado — A man who was shot by Eaton Police officers after he fired multiple rounds at them in September has been arrested on numerous charges including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, according to the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

>The video above is from September when the shooting first happened.

Levi Miller, 30, was booked into the Weld County Jail early Friday morning on the following charges related to the Sept. 24 shooting.

  • Two counts first-degree assault
  • Two counts of attempted manslaughter
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

RELATED: Eaton Police officers shot man after responding to dispute, sheriff's office says

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 Eaton Police (EPD) responded to the 1200 block of Aspen Court for a report of an argument between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Miller armed with a gun, according to Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Credit: WCSO
Levi Miller

Miller fired multiple shots at officers who returned fire, hitting the man, WCSO said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to WCSO.

RELATED: Corrections worker now charged with first-degree murder in connection with postal worker's death

The two EPD officers who responded to the call were not injured, WCSO said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

It hasn't snowed in Denver yet. What does that mean for winter?