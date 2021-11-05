Man accused of shooting at Eaton officers arrested on attempted murder charges

Levi Miller was wounded in the September shooting after he fired at officers, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

EATON, Colorado — A man who was shot by Eaton Police officers after he fired multiple rounds at them in September has been arrested on numerous charges including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, according to the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

>The video above is from September when the shooting first happened.

Levi Miller, 30, was booked into the Weld County Jail early Friday morning on the following charges related to the Sept. 24 shooting.

Two counts first-degree assault

Two counts of attempted manslaughter

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 Eaton Police (EPD) responded to the 1200 block of Aspen Court for a report of an argument between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Miller armed with a gun, according to Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Miller fired multiple shots at officers who returned fire, hitting the man, WCSO said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to WCSO.

The two EPD officers who responded to the call were not injured, WCSO said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.