Man accused of shooting at Eaton officers arrested on attempted murder charges

EATON, Colorado — A man who was shot by Eaton Police officers after he fired multiple rounds at them in September has been arrested on numerous charges including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, according to the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).
>The video above is from September when the shooting first happened.
Levi Miller, 30, was booked into the Weld County Jail early Friday morning on the following charges related to the Sept. 24 shooting.
- Two counts first-degree assault
- Two counts of attempted manslaughter
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer
Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 Eaton Police (EPD) responded to the 1200 block of Aspen Court for a report of an argument between a man and a woman.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Miller armed with a gun, according to Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
Miller fired multiple shots at officers who returned fire, hitting the man, WCSO said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to WCSO.
The two EPD officers who responded to the call were not injured, WCSO said.
