Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

Those looking to get rid of old electronics like desktops, laptops, cellphones, tablets, gaming equipment and more can do so at discounted prices beginning Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday.

Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a news release, most electronics — desktops, laptops, cellphones, tablets, gaming equipment, consumer electronics and the like — are accepted.

A fee of $5 per vehicle/individual will be charged for a load the size of a standard grocery bag and $10 per vehicle/individual for any load larger than a standard grocery bag.

Techno Rescue is located at 3251 Lewiston St., Suite 10 in Aurora.

To address the rising costs associated with processing select electronics, the following additional fees will be applied to recycle these items:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) monitors: $5 each

Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) monitors and televisions 32 inches and under, and all sizes of flat screen televisions: $30 each

CRT monitors and televisions 33 inches and over: $50 each

Floor model printers: $40 each

Projection, Digital Light Processing (DLP) and Console televisions: $100 each

Business customers are not eligible for these events.

A complete list of items that will not be accepted is available at AuroraGov.org/Recycle.

Additional e-cycling event dates for 2022 are scheduled Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, with an additional event scheduled on Jan. 2 to Jan. 7 in 2023.

The City of Aurora reminds people that electronics tossed in the trash not only cause serious environmental problems but also are banned from landfills in Colorado.