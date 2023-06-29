Culture at Edgewater PD was 'fraught with bullying, retaliation', DA finds

The DA requested an investigation by the Colorado attorney general into incidents where members of EPD might have violated the constitutional rights of others.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The Jefferson County district attorney made a formal request this week to the Colorado attorney general to open an investigation into the Edgewater Police Department (EPD) after finding incidents where officers used "questionable authority" to engage with suspects.

District Attorney Alexis King made the announcement Thursday and said the request for the "policies and practice investigation" was in accordance with the law enforcement accountability bill passed in 2020, which authorizes the attorney general to investigate a governmental agency for engaging in a pattern or practice of misconduct that violates state or federal constitutions or laws.

Her letter to state Attorney General Phil Weiser indicates there were five incidents since 2016 where officers had "questionable authority" to engage with a suspect and make an arrest. It says those events were coupled with police entering homes and using force, including Tasers.

The letter also says there were reports of altered documents related to one of those incidents.

An unrelated incident raised was concerned with evidence tampering and destruction of evidence during a "questionable death investigation," according to the letter.

King's office began looking into the department on Sept. 14, 2021, after the allegations of misconduct and a later request by Black Hawk Police Chief Michelle Moriarty.

Moriarty said she felt misled by the past administration of EPD during the hiring process for former Edgewater Officer Nathan Geerdes, who is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow officer.

In December 2022, Geerdes was indicted for unlawful sexual contact and retaliation against a witness. This week, a second case was filed against Geerdes on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant and forgery.

In the new case, Geerdes is accused if lying on multiple employment applications for police departments.

During the investigation into Geerdes conduct, investigators were made aware of several incidents between 2016 and 2021 where certain members of EPD may have violated the constitutional rights and privileges of individuals in Colorado.

The investigation revealed that prior to the appointment of the new chief in May 2022, internal culture was fraught with bullying, retaliation and bending of the rules. The events that have taken place, as well as those surrounding the pending cases, go against policies that are in place to protect the community and officers, the District Attorney's Office said.

After a review of the investigation and application of relevant legal standards, the DA's Office determined that, at this time, there will be no additional criminal charges.

King said the investigation by the Attorney General's Office will address the allegations of misconduct and provide accountability to prevent future incidents.

“The Edgewater Police Department is home to many dedicated, hardworking police officers who serve and protect their community with integrity,” King said.

"Still, I am aware of events that undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system, and as the District Attorney for the First Judicial District, I believe that a pattern or practice review is a necessary catalyst for change, both for the community and the new chief of police, who has been fully cooperative with our investigation,” she said.