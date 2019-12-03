EDGEWATER, Colo. — The City of Edgewater is raising the purchase age of tobacco products from 18 to 21-years-old. The move comes after the Edgewater City Council voted unanimously on March 5 to raise the minimum legal sale age for tobacco products.

The new ordinance, which goes into effect on March 31, will require all tobacco retailers to examine identification to confirm the customer is at least 21-years-old before selling any tobacco products – including electronic cigarettes. The city says raising the minimum sale age is a proven strategy to reduce youth access to tobacco by “making it more difficult for youth to obtain these products.”

Edgwater is the fifth Colorado city to vote to raise the sale age to 21. Aspen, Avon, Basalt and Carbondale have adopted similar ordinances.

“We, as the elected representatives of Edgewater citizens, are continually making choices to help ensure the health of our citizens and to find the best avenues to help protect the health of our youth from tobacco and tobacco-related products,” Mayor of Edgewater Laura Keegan said in a press release announcing the ordinance. “I’m proud that Edgewater has been a leader in tobacco regulations for nearly a decade and hope we will continue to be a champion for decades to come.”

The ordinance also expands on the city’s existing laws by prohibiting smoking and vaping in public parks and recreation areas, as well as areas within 20 feet of public transportation waiting zones.

After the ordinance goes into effect, anyone retailer found providing tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 will be at risk for having their tobacco retailer license revoked, the city says.

