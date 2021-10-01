It's been 8 months since Suzanne Morphew first went missing

She was last seen leaving her Salida home for a bike ride on Mother's Day.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — After leaving her home for a bike ride near Salida last Mother's Day, Suzanne Morphew, 49, still has not returned home.

It's been eight months since her husband, Barry, and their two kids saw her, and according to the Chaffee County Sherriff's Office (CCSO), there still have not been any arrests made in connection to her disappearance.

CCSO has been working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the FBI and the 11th Judicial District to investigate her disappearance.

>> The video above aired on Sept. 9, 2020, about the search for missing Chaffee County woman continues as vigil is held in Salida.

In an effort to find Morphew, law enforcement teams have conducted countless searches and investigative interviews. In efforts to pursue all leads, CCSO said in a Facebook post Sunday that they've sorted through more than 1,300 tips concerning the case.

“We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern, and patience,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “Suzanne is missing. We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such, we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”

In May, search teams looked through a construction site outside of Salida but did not say if they found any evidence.

Shortly after Morphew's disappearance, deputies found a personal item belonging to her in the Mayville area. They did not say what the item was.

In September, some volunteers drove more than 20 hours from Morphew's home town in Indiana to help search. They hiked through the mountains in search of any clues for a total of six days.

"I do feel like this area has been searched over before us, but I still want to walk it again," said Andy Moorman, Morphew's brother, during the search efforts. "It’s the least I could do for her. It’s too little too late, but at least it’s something."

>> The video below aired on Sept. 25, 2020, when the brother of Suzanne Morphew continues 6-day search effort in Colorado

Anyone who may have engaged with Morphew on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp and would like to share new information or come forward if they haven’t been interviewed is asked to contact the tip line at 719-312-7530.

They've urged those people to do so even if they think investigators are already aware of the information.

Spezze said they also believe some people might be hesitant to come forward out of concern that they may get someone in trouble. He said those people could reach out anonymously.

