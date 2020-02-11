Remains of 35-year-old mother of 2 found at cattle ranch

Elbert County deputies are asking for anyone who spoke with Emily Norman within the last year to contact them.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Skeletal remains found on a cattle ranch in Elbert County have been identified.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said the remains are those of 35-year-old Emily Norman.

Norman was the mother of two young children, the sheriff's office said.

Norman's remains were found on Thursday, Oct. 8 by the owners of a cattle ranch on a remote part of the expansive 17,000-acre property near the Elbert and Arapahoe county lines, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Norman had not been reported as missing before her remains were found.

The sheriff's office said Norman had been experiencing homelessness the last several years. She had typically stayed in the Denver metro area, the sheriff's office said.

Her cause of death is still undetermined, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who spoke with or had seen Norman within the last year, to call their tip line at 303-805-6111 or email crimetips@elbertcounty-co.gov.