Skier dies in crash at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort

The skier died Tuesday afternoon on Eldora's Muleshoe Run.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A skier died after colliding with a tree at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a 77-year-old woman hit a tree Tuesday afternoon on the resort's Muleshoe Run.

Crews from the Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, LifeLine Air Ambulance and American Medical Response (AMR) responded and attempted life-saving measures on the woman who was not conscious or breathing, however the skier was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident will be investigated by the BCSO and the Boulder County Coroner's Office. The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the name of the skier.

