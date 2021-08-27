Climber killed, another seriously injured in Eldorado Canyon State Park

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the surviving climber suffered serious injuries.

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One climber was killed and another seriously injured after falling at Eldorado Canyon State Park Thursday afternoon.

The climbers were scaling the Wind Tower when they fell just after 5:40 p.m., according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The climbers were at the top of the second pitch of the Wind Ridge route and were starting the third pitch when they fell, BCSO said.

The climbers, both men, fell approximately 150-200 feet before landing against a tree, BCSO said. The men were equipped with standard climbing equipment, according to the sheriff's office.

Other climbers on a different route that witnessed the fall accessed the fallen climbers and provided updates for first responders, the sheriff's office said. The other climbers had a rope ready which allowed rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group faster access, BCSO said.

A doctor with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group declared one of the climbers dead at 6:11 p.m., BCSO said. The man was in his 30s, according to BCSO. His name has not yet been released by the Boulder County coroner's office.

The second climber, a man in his 20s according to the sheriff's office, sustained serious injuries. The man was put into a litter and was evacuated by high-angle first and then through a scree evacuation to a waiting ambulance, the sheriff's office said.

The ambulance took the injured climber to an awaiting MedEvac helicopter who then took the man to a trauma center in Denver, BCSO said.

Detectives are investigating the incident, but do not suspect foul play, the sheriff's office said.