WATCH LIVE: Elijah McClain protest taking place in Aurora

Protesters demanding justice for McClain's in-custody death plan to demonstrate outside Aurora Police Department headquarters starting at 5 p.m.

AURORA, Colo. — A demonstration is a taking place on Saturday in Aurora protesting the in-custody death of Elijah McClain.

Protesters plan to gather outside Aurora Police Department (APD) headquarters at the Aurora Municipal Center. 9NEWS will have a crew at the protest and will be updating this story with the latest information.

McClain's death has garnered national attention after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing nationwide protests, which brought attention to police brutality and systemic racism.

Demonstrators in Aurora have protested and held vigils for McClain several times over the past few months.

McClain died Aug. 27, 2019 – three days after he went into cardiac arrest after a confrontation with Aurora officers. He was detained after a report of a “suspicious person” in the area. McClain’s family said he had been walking to the store and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside.

Officers used a carotid hold on McClain and first responders later gave him ketamine, a sedative. He went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. A coroner’s report found his cause of death inconclusive, and the 17th District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the officers involved.

The City of Aurora is hiring a team to complete an independent investigation into McClain's death. Gov. Jared Polis also issued an executive order directing Colorado's attorney general to investigate the case.

APD posted a community alert regarding Saturday's protest to its blog, saying that "everyone has a right to lawfully assemble, and Colorado law prohibits disrupting a lawful assembly."

APD warned in the post that "fighting words" likely to provoke a violent reaction, a breach of peace, theft, destruction of property, assault and trespassing are not protected speech.

Officers will be on-site at the protest to "ensure the safety of those attending the event." APD might have to give dispersal orders to the crowd in the event of a "clear and present danger of immediate threat to safety," the post says.