Elijah McClain protests planned for Saturday in Aurora

Demonstrations are expected to begin about 1 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center.

AURORA, Colo. — Multiple demonstrations demanding that charges be filed in the in-custody death of Elijah McClain are planned for Saturday afternoon in Aurora.

The first demonstration will begin at 1 p.m. at Aurora Police Department (APD) headquarters at the Aurora Municipal Center. A second protest is planned to follow at 4 p.m.

McClain, 23, was taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019 – about a week after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with APD officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

McClain’s family said he was walking to get an iced tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside.

Officers used a carotid hold when restraining McClain, a practice that has since been banned in the City of Aurora. McClain was also given a sedative by Aurora Fire Rescue to calm him down.

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday directing Colorado Attorney General to investigate McClain's death. If Colorado AG Phil Weiser's investigation finds the facts support prosecution, Polis said he will criminally prosecute any individuals whose actions caused McClain's death.

A description on Facebook of Saturday's rally says the protesters want the APD officers who restrained McClain and the Aurora Fire Rescue personnel who administered the sedative to be fired and face criminal charges.

Arapahoe County has closed CentrePoint Plaza, which is near the Municipal Center, on Saturday because of the expected demonstrations and road closures in the area.

This means that the Voter Service and Polling Center at CentrePoint Plaza will also be closed on Saturday.