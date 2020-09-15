Aurora bans use of ketamine until Elijah McClain investigation is complete

Paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate the 23-year-old after an encounter with the Aurora Police Department.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council on Monday night voted to suspend emergency responders’ use of ketamine until the Elijah McClain investigation is complete.

The August 2019 death of McClain has now made international news as Black Lives Matter protesters across the U.S. have called for justice for the 23-year-old, who died of cardiac arrest after an encounter with the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him, and officers were later told he had no pulse in the back of an ambulance and needed CPR.

There are now five separate investigations into APD and its role in the death of McClain. From the city and state level, all the way up to a federal probe, each of the investigations is looking into something different.

The city of Aurora in July approved its second attempt at an independent investigation into McClain's death and appointed civil rights attorney Jonathan Smith to lead the team of three investigators.