Colorado AG issues scathing report on Aurora PD's policing, saying they treat whites and non-whites differently

The investigation in the wake of Elijah McClain's death looked at whether there was a pattern and practice of violating the civil rights of community members.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police officers engage in racially biased policing – treating Blacks and other ethnic minorities differently than whites – and repeatedly use “unlawful and unconstitutional” excessive force, according to a scathing report from Colorado Attorney General Phil Wieser made public Wednesday.

In addition, the department has failed to document investigative stops – known as “Terry stops” – as required by a 2020 police reform law.

“This leads to an entire category of police interactions … for which there is little to no documentation, and as a result, even less scrutiny,” according to the report. “Compounding this problem, Aurora police policies in effect since 2020 do not provide adequate guidance to officers on when a Terry stop is appropriate under the law.”

The report was the result of a 14-month investigation sparked by a number of high-profile incidents, including the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who was confronted as he walked along an Aurora street, taken to the ground and handcuffed. He later died.

The investigation also found that Aurora Fire Rescue medics regularly break the law by administering the anesthetic ketamine when they shouldn’t.

The drug, which has been used to calm people, was administered to McClain after police stopped and detained him.

Aurora police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said department officials had not yet seen the report and could not comment until they did.

The report called for Aurora to enter what’s known as a “consent decree” – an agreement requiring specific changes and ongoing, independent oversight of the department. The city has agreed to try to develop one, but the report said if that effort is unsuccessful “we will seek a court-imposed order correcting these problems.”

“Most failures with Aurora police relate to systemic and severe culture problems,” according to the report. It cited three specific examples:

The department’s culture “leads to the frequent use of force, often in excess of what the law permits,” which it blamed on an “ad hoc” training program and policies that often do little more than recite legal requirements established in court cases and applicable laws or regulations.

The department’s system for examining the use of force fails to meaningfully review incidents and favors “findings that officers followed policy and that hamper candid feedback on how to improve.”

The city’s charter gives the Aurora Civil Service Commission total control over the hiring of entry-level officers and the power to overturn “all meaningful discipline” the police chief can impose. That undermines the chief’s authority and allows officers who violate the law or department policies to stay on the job. In one instance, former Police Chief Nick Metz fired a lieutenant who referred to a group of Black residents as “Alabama porch monkeys” – and the civil service commission overturned that decision.

The report focused extensively on the department’s treatment of ethnic minorities – particularly Blacks. It found that between 2015 and 2019, Blacks accounted for 16.5 percent of the city’s population but 40 percent of its arrests.

It also found that during those same years use of force cases involved Blacks 45.9 percent of the time.

In looking at use of force, the investigation reviewed more than 2,800 reports.

It found that the department “generally approaches the use of force with a what-can-be-justified-under-the-outer-limits-of-the-law approach” instead of looking at what force is necessary in a particular case.

The report used blunt language to describe various situations: “We observed officers using force to take people to the ground without first giving them adequate time to respond to officer commands; using more force when people subject to pain-control techniques respond with expected resistance; and generally reciting ‘stop resisting’ when trying to control subjects when body-worn camera footage and other available information does not suggest such resistance.”

Earlier this month, Weiser announced that a grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against two current and one former Aurora police officer in connection with the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain. Two Aurore Fire Rescue paramedics were also indicted.

McClain, 23, died following a struggle with Aurora officers on Aug. 24, 2019 during which he was given the sedative ketamine by paramedics.

Weiser's office has also been conducting a separate civil investigation which looked into whether the City of Aurora, specifically the Aurora Police Department (APD) and Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) have a pattern and practice of violating the civil rights of its community members.

That investigation is now complete, according to Weiser's office, and the findings will be released during the 11 a.m. briefing.

Those indicted in connection with McClain's death include:

Current Aurora officer Randy Roedema

Current Aurora officer Nathan Woodyard

Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Lt. Peter Cichuniec

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Jeremy Cooper

All four of the current employees have been placed on unpaid leave, according to the city. Each of the five people indicted faces one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.