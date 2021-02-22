Panel recommends more accountability in independent investigation into death of Elijah McClain

An independent panel also noted that officers did not identify a crime McClain was suspected of committing in its report, released Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — Reviewing policy, improving accountability and clarifying the transition of an individual from suspect to patient when EMS is called are among the recommendations released Monday in an independent report surrounding the Elijah McClain case.

McClain, 23, died after an interaction with Aurora Police on Aug. 24, 2019. The department said officers were called to the area of Billings Street and East Colfax Avenue after receiving a report of a "suspicious person." That's when they encountered McClain. His death has garnered nationwide attention and scrutiny.

The panel's report also said that, "neither the caller nor any of the officers involved identified a crime that [McClain] was suspected of committing at the time that he first came to the officers' attention."

The events that led to the death of McClain unfolded quickly, and "the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record," according to the report.

"[McClain] came to the attention of police because a 911 call reported that he was wearing a ski mask on a summer evening and waving his arms and gesturing," the report says.



"Within seconds of exiting their cars, officers used force on Mr. McClain which they sustained over an extended time period, including two attempted carotid holds," the report adds. "EMS waited almost seven minutes after arriving to interact with Mr. McClain, and their first contact was to administer the sedative ketamine."

The independent panel in the report made the following recommendations:

Review policy, training and supervision regarding use of force and arrest practices.

Improve accountability systems, including more effective review by Major Crime and mandatory review by Internal Affairs.

Clarify and strengthen the transition of an individual from suspect to patient when EMS is called.

The report says the panel also "identified a need for the City to review its policies, practices, training, and culture regarding implicit bias, to reform its crisis intervention system, to maintain the independence of EMS, and to consider the impact of options other than ketamine."

City leadership received the results Monday morning. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has scheduled a special study session for 5 p.m. to discuss the findings. It will be held virtually but is open to the public.

Civil rights attorney Jonathan Smith led the investigation, which began in the summer of 2020 amid nationwide protests calling for racial justice and police accountability following the death of George Floyd.

McClain, a 5'7" and 140-pound massage therapist, had been wearing a ski mask at the time — something his family said he did because he was anemic and had been cold. He was walking from a nearby convenience store to pick up a drink.

McClain had not committed a crime, and the initial 911 caller said he did not look dangerous.

In body camera footage later released by Aurora Police, officers are heard yelling "Stop!" and McClain is thrown to the ground. One of the officers is heard shouting that McClain was reaching for his gun, but body camera footage doesn't definitively show him doing so.

Officers used a now-banned carotid hold (or chokehold) to keep McClain restrained. The District Attorney said McClain lost consciousness, but regained it and was heard in body camera footage saying, "My name is Elijah McClain... I was just going home."

Paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him, and officers were later told he had no pulse in the back of an ambulance and needed CPR.

McClain died days later.

In November 2019, Dave Young, who was district attorney for the 17th Judicial District, said no charges would be filed against officers in connection with McClain's death.

No Aurora police officers who encountered McClain have lost their jobs for the incident, though one of them was later terminated for responding "haha" to a photo sent to him by his coworkers depicting them mimicking a chokehold near where the incident involving McClain happened.

Multiple investigations are underway after the June Black Lives Matter protests sparked renewed interest in the McClain case.

The Colorado attorney general has opened a grand jury investigation into his death, and the FBI has also been reviewing the case.

Aurora has banned the use of ketamine until the results of the independent investigation into McClain's death is complete.