Aurora's police, fire chiefs discuss findings of Elijah McClain independent report

A report released Monday found the post event investigation was flawed and that officers never identified a crime McClain was suspected of committing.

AURORA, Colo. — A day after the findings of an independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, who died following an interaction with Aurora Police (APD) in 2019, city leaders held a briefing to discuss the report.

It included APD Chief Vanessa Wilson, Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Fernando Gray and City Manager Jim Twombly.

On Monday night, the independent, third-party investigation team presented its findings to the Aurora City Council and Mayor Mike Coffman at a special study session.

McClain, 23, died after an interaction with APD officers on Aug. 24, 2019. The department said officers were called to the area of Billings Street and East Colfax Avenue after receiving a report of a "suspicious person." That's when they encountered McClain. His death has garnered nationwide attention and scrutiny.

The panel's report said, "neither the caller nor any of the officers involved identified a crime that [McClain] was suspected of committing at the time that he first came to the officers' attention."

The events that led to the death of McClain unfolded quickly, and "the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record," according to the report.

"[McClain] came to the attention of police because a 911 call reported that he was wearing a ski mask on a summer evening and waving his arms and gesturing," the report says.



"Within seconds of exiting their cars, officers used force on Mr. McClain which they sustained over an extended time period, including two attempted carotid holds," the report adds. "EMS waited almost seven minutes after arriving to interact with Mr. McClain, and their first contact was to administer the sedative ketamine."

The report also says that audio recordings reveal a distressed McClain making desperate pleas as he identified himself to the officers.

"The audio of the incident records Mr. McClain crying out in pain, apologizing, vomiting and at times sounding incoherent," the report says. "His words were apologetic and confused, not angry or threatening. He became increasingly plaintive and desperate as he struggled to breathe."

Serious concerns and significant weakness in the department's accountability system were exposed during APD's ensuing investigation, the report says.

Issues with the investigation into the death by the Major Crimes and Homicide Unit for APD raised some of those concerns, according to the report.

"Interviews conducted by Major Crime investigators failed to ask basic, critical questions about the justification for the use of force necessary for any prosecutor to make a determination about whether the use of force was legally justified," the report says. "Instead, the questions frequently appeared designed to elicit specific exonerating 'magic language' found in court rulings."

In addition, the report Major Crime presented to the district attorney and relied upon by the Force Review Board "failed to present a neutral, objective version of the facts and seemingly ignored contrary evidence," according to the report.

The report also says that the incident was never referred to Internal Affairs investigators, and current policies prevent Internal Affairs from beginning investigations without approval from the police chief.

Finally, the report finds the review by the department's Force Review Board was cursory and summary at best.

"Without a detailed examination of the justification for the use of force throughout the incident, important opportunities to identify problems and reform practices were lost," the report says.

The independent panel in the report made the following recommendations:

Review policy, training, and supervision regarding use of force and arrest practices.

Improve accountability systems, including more effective review by Major Crime and mandatory review by Internal Affairs.

Clarify and strengthen the transition of an individual from suspect to patient when EMS is called.

The report says the panel also "identified a need for the City to review its policies, practices, training and culture regarding implicit bias, to reform its crisis intervention system, to maintain the independence of EMS, and to consider the impact of options other than ketamine."

Sheneen McClain, Elijah's mother, said in a statement the investigation's results make it clear he should have not been stopped, arrested, subjected to extreme force by police or forcibly injected with ketamine by paramedics.

Sheneen McClain said she agreed with the report's findings that officers "applied pain compliance techniques and restrains to Mr. McClain continuously from the first moments of the encounter until he was taken away on a gurney."

"Aurora is responsible for Elijah’s tragic death by virtue of its employees’ unlawful and unconscionable actions," Sheneen McClain said. "At every step of the way — from their initial stop of Elijah through the involuntary injection of an extremely dangerous drug for no medical reason — Aurora officials indisputably violated Mr. McClain’s constitutional rights."

She also noted that the report did not include any new evidence, and said she supported its criticisms of the department's investigation into the death.

In November 2019, Dave Young, who was district attorney for the 17th Judicial District, declined to file charges against officers in connection with McClain's death.

No Aurora police officers who encountered McClain have lost their jobs for the incident, though one of them was later terminated for responding "haha" to a photo sent to him by his coworkers depicting them mimicking a chokehold near where the incident involving McClain happened.