Elijah McClain's mother challenges $4 million in attorney fees

The complaint filed on behalf of Sheneen McClain accuses her former attorneys of breaching fiduciary duty, negligence and professional conduct violations.

AURORA, Colo. — Attorneys representing the mother of Elijah McClain are challenging nearly $4 million in legal fees requested by her previous lawyers, according to a complaint filed in court Tuesday, which was first reported by the Denver Gazette.

The complaint names Sheneen McClain and the Estate of Elijah McClain as the plaintiffs and the law firm of Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP (KLM) as the defendant.

According to the complaint, McClain fired KLN for wrongful conduct early on during the process of the federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora over the death of her son, which eventually resulted in a $15 million dollar settlement.

KLN continued to represent Lawayne Mosley, McClain's father.

> Video above from Nov. 2021: City of Aurora settles civil lawsuit with Elijah McClain's family for $15 million.

According to the complaint, KLN's contingency fee agreement with McClain and Mosley, the sole beneficiaries of the Elijah McClain Estate, said that KLN forfeited its entitlement to attorney fees if terminated for wrongful conduct.

KLN did not enter into a written fee agreement with the estate, according to the complaint.

"KLN's attorney repeatedly engaged in wrongful conduct including breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and violations of the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct by (without limitation) placing KLN's desire for publicity and self-aggrandizement ahead of Ms. McClain's interest and instructions, collecting a contingency fee from the Estate without a written and signed contingency fee agreement; providing erroneous legal advice to Ms. McClain while under a substantial conflict of interest, and, after Ms. McClain's termination of KLN, surreptitiously advocating against her," the complaint reads.

The complaint goes on to say that KLN is not contractually entitled to a 40% contingency fee or any other attorney fees, "because the contingency, i.e., a judgment or settlement, did not occur during KLN’s representation."

KLN is also accused of collecting a $140,000 contingency fee from the estate for a $350,000 settlement with an ambulance company "without having obtained a signed, written contingency fee agreement with the Estate and that, at most, KLN is entitled to quantum meruit fees for its representation of the Estate."

"As a result, KLN received substantially and disproportionately more remuneration for its legal services than it would be received had its fees been calculated on an hourly basis," the complaint says.

9NEWS has reached out to Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP for comment.

