Firings upheld for 3 officers in case of photo taken near Elijah McClain memorial

The Aurora Civil Service Commission rejected the appeals of former Officers Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jason Rosenblatt for reinstatement, documents show.

AURORA, Colo. — The terminations of three Aurora Police officers who were part of a case involving a photo taken near the memorial for Elijah McClain were upheld, according to documents provided Tuesday by the City of Aurora.

The findings were released by the Aurora Civil Service Commission on two appeals hearings. One hearing involved former Officer Jason Rosenblatt, and the other involved former Officers Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich.

Aurora Police Department (APD) Chief Vanessa Wilson had terminated the employment of all three officers in July 2020 over a case involving a photo taken near the memorial site for McClain.

"Aurora police officers are expected to serve our community with dignity, respect and a sense of humanity," Wilson said in a statement. "I am pleased with the Civil Service Commission’s decision to uphold my discipline of Mr. Dittrich, Ms. Marrero and Mr. Rosenblatt. I want to thank City Manager Twombly for his faith in me and my decisions."

McClain died on Aug. 27, 2019 – five days after he went into cardiac arrest following a confrontation with Aurora officers. He was detained after a report of a “suspicious person” in the area. McClain’s family said he had been walking to the store to get iced tea, and was wearing a ski mask because he was anemic.

Marrero, Dittrich and a third officer were in the photo that was taken on Oct. 20, 2019 in the 1700 block of Billings Street. The three officers were on-duty and had just completed a call in the area when they took the photos near McClain’s memorial. The other officer resigned before any disciplinary action was taken.

Dittrich and Marrero filed appeals on July 8, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The city spokesperson said they also received an appeal of termination from Rosenblatt on July 9. He was not in the photo but was sent the picture in a message and was fired for responding "ha ha." Rosenblatt was one of the three officers who responded the night of McClain’s encounter.