Elijah McClain report authors to take questions from city leaders

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's mayor and city council members will get the chance Tuesday night to ask questions to members of the investigators who put together a report about the death of Elijah McClain and the response by the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The special study session is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

McClain died after an interaction with Aurora Police on Aug. 24, 2019. The department said officers were called to the area of Billings Street and East Colfax Avenue after receiving a report of a "suspicious person." That's when they encountered McClain. His death has garnered nationwide attention and scrutiny.

Last Monday, the panel, led by Civil Rights attorney Jonathan Smith, presented the findings of the report to Aurora city leadership, but leaders did not have the opportunity to ask questions afterward due to the length of their presentation.

Mayor Mike Coffman said he underestimated the amount of time the panel was going to need and delayed the question-and-answer portion, which is now scheduled for Tuesday night.

The investigation began in the summer of 2020, nearly a year of McClain's death and at a time when there were nationwide protests calling for racial justice and police accountability following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The report was commissioned by the city council and looked at the actions of Aurora firefighters, paramedics and police officers.

The events that led to the death of McClain unfolded quickly, and "the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record," according to the report.

"Within seconds of exiting their cars, officers used force on Mr. McClain which they sustained over an extended time period, including two attempted carotid holds," the report adds. "EMS waited almost seven minutes after arriving to interact with Mr. McClain, and their first contact was to administer the sedative ketamine."

The independent panel in the report made the following recommendations:

Review policy, training and supervision regarding use of force and arrest practices.

Improve accountability systems, including more effective review by Major Crime and mandatory review by Internal Affairs.

Clarify and strengthen the transition of an individual from suspect to patient when EMS is called.

In November 2019, Dave Young, who was the district attorney for the 17th Judicial District, declined to file charges against officers in connection with McClain's death.

The Colorado attorney general has opened a grand jury investigation into his death, and the FBI has also been reviewing the case.

