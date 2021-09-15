Elijah McClain's mother says AG's report proves a pattern of racially biased policing

Sheneen McClain said the report proves what she has been feeling for more than two years.

AURORA, Colo. — Elijah McClain's mother Sheneen McClain said the report released by the Colorado Attorney General's office Wednesday proves what she has been feeling for more than two years.

The report found Aurora police have a pattern of racially-biased policing and using excessive force. It also found that Aurora Fire Rescue often broke the law administering ketamine.

"Everything that was said today, everything that was found in the report, is things I already knew," McClain said in an interview with 9NEWS.

McClain said she still talks to her son, even if those conversations take place in her dreams.

"He's helping to guide me in a lot of ways and encouraging me still," she said.

McClain hopes her son hears her gratitude.

"I'm honored to be his mother," she said.

And she hopes Aurora police are listening.

"I know that the whole wide world is looking at Aurora, Colorado, and that they will not be able to murder another innocent victim without everybody watching them," she said. "That's what my hope is."

McClain said she is still processing the report, but she couldn't stay silent and not speak for her son.

"As a mom, I know that there's still work to be done," she said. "My goal as Elijah's mother is to make sure every individual around this whole wide world knows about the injustices that happened to him."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS