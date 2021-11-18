Fighting among attorneys over Elijah McClain settlement delays agreement

Attorneys representing McClain’s mother and father have been at odds over how the settlement will be paid out, delaying a settlement agreement for months.

AURORA, Colo. — As the city prepares to pay out millions of dollars in the Elijah McClain case, emails revealed in court filings show how bickering attorneys have derailed a settlement agreement that was reached last summer.

> The video above aired in October: City of Aurora reaches settlement in principle on lawsuit with Elijah McClain's family

Attorneys representing McClain’s parents accused each other of ethical violations, called each other liars, and even threatened to hire a computer forensic expert to find a missing email.

The attorneys argued over wording in the final settlement agreement and how the funds would be allocated.

“Patrick, let’s get to the bottom of this mystery email immediately,” Dan Wartell, who represents McClain’s mother, wrote to Patrick Tooley, who represents McClain’s father, in September.

“I will personally pay 1/2 the cost for an independent computer analyst to get to the bottom of all of this. But I will not tolerate my ethics being called into question in a public format,” Wartell wrote of the mystery email.

“Come to my office. Look at my email Sent box. Better yet, pick up the damn phone and call me before you suggest, particularly ‘in a public forum,’ that I’m a liar and have manufactured evidence,” Pat Tooley, who represents McClain’s father, wrote in response.

“If you want to come this weekend to my office, call me. I will show you my outlook file. See for yourself. If you want a forensic expert, we’ll hire one,” Tooley added.

Two weeks after those emails, Isabelle Evans, a city litigation manager, expressed frustration to the disputing attorneys through one of the email exchanges.

“I have grave concerns….that not only is there not an agreement at this point, it is unclear whether any agreement will be reached,” Evans wrote.

Evans indicated in her email an agreement was actually reached back in July.

“The back and forth on this issue has unreasonably delayed what otherwise should be a fairly straight forward agreement,” Evans wrote.

The City of Aurora has declined to comment on the amount of the settlement.

“City leaders are prepared to sign the agreement as soon as the family members complete a separate but related allocation process to which the city is not a party. Until those issues are resolved and the agreement is in its final form, the parties cannot disclose the settlement terms,” city spokesperson Ryan Luby said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know