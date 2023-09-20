Opening statements expected Wednesday afternoon in first trial related to death of Elijah McClain

Opening statements were expected in the morning, but the judge said "some legal issues have arisen" that caused delays.

AURORA, Colo. — Jury selection continued Wednesday morning in the trial of two Aurora Police officers – one current and one former – who were indicted in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Suspended Aurora Police officer Randy Roedema, 41, and former officer Jason Rosenblatt, 34, each face charges of reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault. Another officer and two paramedics were also indicted and are set for trial later this year.

On Wednesday morning, the court worked on what are known as “peremptory” challenges. That is the right of prosecutors and defense attorneys to dismiss a prospective juror without stating a reason. The judge allotted each side 10 peremptory challenges, and each side used all 10.

That process ended just after 10 a.m., and it appeared a jury had been chosen, but Adams County District Judge Mark Warner did not swear in the jury at that point. Instead, the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys went behind closed doors to discuss an unspecified issue.

They returned about 11:40 a.m., and at that time, Warner apologized to the jurors and told them that “some legal issues have arisen that are relatively important.”

He told the jurors – those who appeared to have been chosen and those who had been dismissed – to get lunch and return at 1:30 p.m. He asked one juror who had been dismissed to remain in the courtroom.

The defense had used its first peremptory challenge on that juror, a young Black man. The judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys then went behind closed doors, where they questioned the juror on unspecified issues.

McClain, 23, died days after someone called 911 to report that he was wearing a mask and acting odd on Aug. 24, 2019.

The first officers who responded confronted McClain – who was breaking no laws – took him to the ground and restrained him during a struggle. Later, paramedics who responded to the scene injected him with ketamine, a sedative.

McClain’s heart stopped, and he was pronounced dead three days later. He was taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019.

McClain’s death sparked public demands for accountability. After then-District Attorney Dave Young of Adams County concluded no criminal charges would be filed, Gov. Jared Polis appointed state Attorney General Phil Weiser as special prosecutor in the case.

Weiser took the case to a statewide grand jury. In September 2021, the grand jury returned indictments for Roedema, Rosenblatt, former officer Nathan Woodyard, and the two now-former paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper. Woodyard is scheduled to go to trial next, followed by a third trial for Cooper and Cichuniec.