Aurora hiring team to conduct independent investigation of Elijah McClain's death

The Colorado Attorney General is also investigating the Elijah McClain in-custody death case.

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will hire a team to complete an independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

Aurora was several months into a different independent investigation when it was revealed that the attorney doing the investigation, Eric Daigle, was a former police officer in Connecticut who city council members say advertised his experience on his website as “defending municipalities, police chiefs and individual officers from law enforcement liability claims.”

Late last month, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced that Aurora City Council would meet to vote on a new independent investigator to look into the case.

During a virtual meeting Monday night, Aurora City Council decided the new investigation would be done by a panel instead of one person and approved the scope of that investigation.

The team won't determine if the officers should face charges but will instead review if police officers or firefighters broke department policies and what changes might be needed.

It may be the third independent investigation into McClain's death being conducted. simultaneously.

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed an executive order directing Colorado's attorney general to investigate the case. And the FBI and Department of Justice announced last week they were looking at potentially starting a federal civil rights investigation.

McClain died on Aug. 27, 2019 – five days after he went into cardiac arrest following a confrontation with Aurora officers. He was detained after a report of a “suspicious person” in the area. McClain’s family said he had been walking to the store to get iced tea, and was wearing a ski mask because he was anemic.

Officers used a carotid hold on McClain and first responders later gave him ketamine, a sedative. He went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. A coroner’s report found his cause of death inconclusive, and the 17th District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the officers involved.

Interest in the investigation into McClain's death has garnered national attention following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing nationwide protests, which brought attention to police brutality and systemic racism.