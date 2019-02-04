ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — At least 12 alpacas and four goats are among the animals locals said a dog has killed over the past two weeks, according to the Elbert County Sheriff's Office.

Residents of Sun Country Meadows, a neighborhood in Elizabeth, have been complaining about a dog or dogs that they say have actively been attacking animals. Elizabeth is a rural Colorado town about 40 miles southeast of Denver.

Elbert County Undersheriff Dave Fisher said in a social media post to the community that "we are aware of these killings of your animals and pets and are actively working to put you at ease."

Fisher said the killings, most of which have occurred at night, may have been going on for several months, bringing the total number of animals dead to more than 30.

"If you have had other animals killed or injured, we need you to report those," Fisher wrote in the post.

Fisher said he's notified all Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel and "if this dog is located, they are authorized to dispatch it immediately."

Members of the Elbert County Rattlesnake Fire Department and the district wildlife manager have also received notice.

Fisher asks members of the community to keep small children and pets indoors at night.

Anyone who sees the dog (or dogs), or knows the owner, should contact the Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500. If the dog is seen actively attacking animals, call 911.

Fisher also said residents may protect their animals from attacks by "using deadly force."

"Please be careful what you are aiming at and where your rounds may go. We do not want everyone running around with firearms shooting everything in sight," Fisher wrote to residents. "We prefer that you call us and use a flashlight and noise to attempt to scare off the dogs."

