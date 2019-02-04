ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two dogs they think have killed more than a dozen farm animals in the past two weeks, including at least 12 alpacas and four goats

Undersheriff Dave Fisher said the pair may be responsible for even more attacks. The killings, most of which have occurred at night, may have been going on for several months, bringing the total number of animals dead to more than 30. The Sheriff’s Office has received no reports of the dogs injuring any humans.

“We are aware of these killings of your animals and pets and are actively working to put you at ease,” Fisher wrote to citizens in an online neighborhood group Tuesday.

Residents said the two dogs have been spotted in the Sun Country and Outback Estates neighborhoods near Elizabeth.

Elizabeth is a rural Colorado town about 40 miles southeast of Denver.

Nine of those alpacas belong to Ray Engelke. He found them dead on his property Thursday morning, in the barn.

“It just kills me," he said. "I’ve never seen anything so horrible in my life."

Engelke also spotted the two dogs standing nearby. He stayed long enough to snap a picture, then put some distance between himself and the dogs and called the sheriff.

Marlgozata Gorneiwicz-Portsche said she believes the same two dogs killed three alpacas on her property nearby. She and her husband found their alpacas dead in the yard Tuesday morning.

“I am very upset. I am heartbroken,” she said.

She also said she is frustrated she only learned about the dogs after her pets were killed.

“Why didn’t I know that?" she said. "If I would have known that nine alpacas were dead last Thursday by wild dogs, my alpacas would be inside the barn right now, closed up until the dogs would be caught."

Neighbors gathered at Gorneiwicz-Portsche’s house Tuesday evening to discuss the situation. Many shared concerns about the children in the neighborhood walking to school, or property owners feeding their animals outside.

The conversation has also continued online, where neighbors are sharing photos of the dogs and the message from the undersheriff.

“Everybody’s scared,” Engelke said. “A lot of people are carrying guns. If they see the dogs they’re probably going to shoot them, which they should – but I hope no one gets shot in the cross-fire.”

Fisher addressed that in his online post, too. He wrote:

“You may protect your animals from attacks by using deadly force on an animal attacking your livestock, but please be careful what you are aiming at and where your rounds may go. We do not want everyone running around with firearms shooting everything in sight. We prefer that you call us and use a flashlight and noise to attempt to scare off the dogs.”

Fisher said it’s not clear who owns the dogs, and at least one doesn’t appear to have a collar. He said one of the dogs also appears to be more aggressive and is killing for sport rather than for food.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging caution.

Fisher said he's notified all Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel and "if this dog is located, they are authorized to dispatch it immediately."

Members of the Elbert County Rattlesnake Fire Department and the district wildlife manager have also received notice.

They ask anyone who sees the dogs or knows who owns them to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500. If the dogs are actively attacking, people should call 911.

